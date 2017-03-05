Turkey Deploys Cobra 2 Armored Vehicles at Syrian Border

The vehicles have recently entered into the Turkish Armed Forces and are said to have several advanced technical features.
The vehicles are equipped with radar, a target detection system and a thermal camera which significantly improve their monitoring capabilities and help them to keep track of the slightest activity in the border area.
Cobra 2 is capable of detecting movements on the other side of the concrete wall built on the Turkish-Syrian border using its high-precision cameras, which can rise to a height of up to 12 meters.
According to the newspaper, the advanced technical and tactical characteristics of Cobra 2 armored vehicles play a major role in ensuring security on the border.
The vehicles are used for early warning as well as for patrolling the border area.
