Bahrain Discovers 'Terrorist Cell' Planning to Kill Security Forces Members

© REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis From Paris to Pangrati: Court Papers Reveal Athens Cell of Terror

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The group planned to kill members of the security forces in Bahrain and had ties to Iran, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing undisclosed source.

The Bahraini security forces found several weapons and home-made explosive devices at the scene when they arrested the members of this group.

In January, Iran harshly criticized Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Khalifa for calling Iran a security threat.

Tehran's relations with the Gulf states, including Bahrain, were impacted by Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. In 1981, Bahrain experienced a failed coup, which the country's government claimed to have been orchestrated by a Shiite organization with links to Iran.