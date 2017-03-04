Bahrain Discovers 'Terrorist Cell' Planning to Kill Security Forces Members

The Bahraini security forces found several weapons and home-made explosive devices at the scene when they arrested the members of this group.
In January, Iran harshly criticized Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Khalifa for calling Iran a security threat.
Tehran's relations with the Gulf states, including Bahrain, were impacted by Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. In 1981, Bahrain experienced a failed coup, which the country's government claimed to have been orchestrated by a Shiite organization with links to Iran.
