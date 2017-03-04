Turkish MP: Palmyra Liberation Major Success in Anti-Daesh Struggle in Syria

© AP Photo/ Militant Photo Daesh Forces May Flee to Other Syrian Regions After Defeat in Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Syrian army, backed by the Russian aircraft operating in Syria, regained control over the ancient city Palmyra.

"Palmyra is a great achievement and severe blow to Daesh presence in Syria. It is a turning point for demonstration of force of the Syrian army and Russia," Yilmaz said.

According to Yilmaz, the retake of Palmira by the Syrian army creates prerequisites for further expansion of battle against the Daesh terrorists in Syria.

"Now Daesh area is shrinking down in Syria, as well as Daesh area in Iraq, so Daesh is losing on both fronts … Daesh is feeling defeat of pressure from all angles. This is important to put pressure on Daesh," Yilmaz added.

The Daesh jihadists first seized Palmyra in spring 2015 before being forced out by Syrian government troops with air support from Russian jets in March 2016. The Daesh militants later made multiple attempts to retake Palmyra, culminating in a major assault in early December 2016.