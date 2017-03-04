After Daesh: Rebuilding of Palmyra’s Infrastructure to Take Up to Two Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Barazi made an assessment after inspecting the damages that radicals inflicted to the ancient city earlier in the day.

"The reconstruction will last for several weeks. The communications will be restored in 10 days, water supply – in two weeks, rebuilding electricity will be most time-consuming. Restoration of serious damages inflicted to the electricity network will take several months," Barazi said, specifying that the works on restoring infrastructure will start on Saturday.

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER Syrian Army Pushes Daesh 12 Miles Away From Palmyra Toward Deir ez-Zor

Barazi also examine Palmyra's Roman amphitheater, partially destroyed by an explosion.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed in a report to President Vladimir Putin that the Syrian army had regained control over Palmyra with support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

Daesh (outlawed in Russia) militants took control over Palmyra, one of the richest centers of ancient civilization, in May 2015. Almost a year later, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, however, in December 2016, the jihadists regained control over the city for the second time and destroyed part of its cultural property.