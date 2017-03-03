Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered 11 violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 11 violations over the past 24 hours in Damascus [2], Latakia [7], and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 13 violations: one in Hama, three in Aleppo, one in Daraa, three in Homs, and five in Damascus provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only one violation registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.