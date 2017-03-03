Ankara Prosecutor Prepares Indictment on Turkey’s Failed Coup Attempt Suspects

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Turkey Dismisses 227 Judges, Prosecutors Over Alleged Coup Attempt Links

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The indictment, focusing on the planning of stages of the coup and organizing the armed takeover, sought 2,988 life sentences for 38 suspects, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

Out of a total of 221 suspects listed within the indictment, 199 were arrested, eight were released under judicial control and 15 are at large, while Islamic priest Fethullah Gulen remains the key suspect, according to the newspaper.

The failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, has been blamed by Ankara on Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999, and his followers.

The Turkish authorities have initiated mass arrests and dismissals following the coup attempt.

