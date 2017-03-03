Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 84) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Palmyra After Liberation From Daesh

Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.

Almost a year later, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, however, in December 2016, the jihadists regained control over the city for the second time and destroyed part of its cultural property.