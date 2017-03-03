Russia Delivers Ten Tonnes of Aid to Over 3,000 Syrian Residents

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – According to the release, 3,200 Syrian citizens received a total of 10 tonnes of Russian humanitarian aid as a result of the operations.

© AP Photo/ UNRWA Russia Urges EU to Lift Syria Sanctions That Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 8 humanitarian events in the provinces Aleppo (6), al-Suwayda (1), and Latakia (1)," the center said in its daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website on Friday.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Syrian residents have been in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting. Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syrian civilians and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in the country.