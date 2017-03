© AFP 2016/ STR Full Steam Ahead! Syrian Army in Combative Mood to Kick Daesh Ass After Retaking Palmyra

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The operation to liberate Syria from terrorists will continue until the country is fully freed from terrorism, Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, said Thursday.

The Syrian army regained control over Palmyra earlier on Thursday with support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

"I would like to announce the historic city of Palmyra has been liberated from hands of terrorists. You are all invited to visit beautiful city yourself. Counterterrorism operations will continue," Jaafari told reporters.