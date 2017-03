© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Turkey Takes Aim at Kurdish-Controlled Manbij in Syria

–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Turkey's cooperation with Russia in the Syrian military operation is not experiencing problems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"Regarding Raqqa and Syria we are talking with Russia… We are coordinating with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. There are no problems," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

He said that cooperation would be addressed at the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council in Moscow on March 10, and added that "these negotiations continue at all levels."

