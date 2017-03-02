Two Individuals Linked to Daesh Sentenced to Six Years Behind Bars in Spain

MADRID (Sputnik) — The court decided to sentence Spain’s national Sara V.Z. and her husband, a Morocco citizen Choukri E.H., to three years in jail for terrorism propaganda and another three years for the attempted trip to a region under control of a terrorist organization.

The couple was detained last April in Algeciras port in the south of Spain as they were boarding a passage boat to Morocco together with their two-year-old son. They allegedly planned to travel to Syria after that.

According to the provisional conclusions by the Spanish National Court Prosecution revealed in September 2015, the arrest of the couple followed the information received by police that the man’s brother Achraf had become a suicide attacker in Syrian Aleppo.

Another Choukri’s brother called Mounir was also said to fight on Daesh side in Syria and eliminated there.