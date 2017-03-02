Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

The bill is expected to pass without debate.
According to Defense News, the bill defines the mission of a Turkish Space Agency as "reducing dependence on foreign technology, coordinating work for space platforms, launching facilities and systems, and helping develop, integrate, launch, monitor and operate aerospace systems."
The agency will unite efforts of various Turkish ministries, with ministers of science, industry and technology; as well as those of development; defense; transport; maritime, and communications, all included in the executive board, chaired by the Turkish prime minister.
The agency will reportedly combine the experience of similar institutions in the United States (NASA), Japan, Germany and France.
Reports suggest that Turkey is seeking to alleviate its dependence on foreign nations in spacecraft construction. Its latest satellite Gokturk-1, was proudly announced as "20 percent Turkish," thanks to the $112 million Space Systems Integration and Test Center, an assembly facility that reportedly allows simultaneous construction and testing of more than one satellite of up to five tons. The country plans to build its first completely indigenous spacecraft by 2019.
Turkey also seeks to build its own satellite launch facility. Two possible locations for the launchpad are Datca, on Turkey's southwestern coast, and the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. According to Defense News, players in the Turkish satellite programs are Aselsan, Turkey's biggest defense firm; Tubitak Uzay, the state scientific research space department; Turkish Aerospace Industries, and CTech, a software company.
