Iran Wants Stability in Saudi Arabia, Gulf States - Foreign Minister

Saudi Arabia Reaches Out to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator to Establish Contact With Iran'

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Iranian authorities would like to see stability in both Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday.

"We want Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf littoral states to stand stable and want the war in Yemen to stop," Zarif said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran opposed coups and stood against manifestations of extremism directed against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as against other states, such as Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran's efforts to improve relations with Riyadh will be left fruitless if Saudi Arabia does not take the similar steps, Zarif noted.

The ties between Iran and the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have significantly deteriorated after the Islamic revolution in Iran, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for the overthrow of the monarchs in the region.

