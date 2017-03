© REUTERS/ Sertac Kayar Turkish Forces Kill Three PKK Militants in Mardin Province

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Anadolu news agency reported that the airstrikes by the Turkish forces were carried out in the Qandil and Avasin-Basyan regions of the country.

The PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization. A ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish militants collapsed in July 2015, prompting the Turkish authorities to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions in Iraq.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!