Child Killed, One Person Injured During Clashes in Palestinian Camp in Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A child was killed and one more person was injured during clashes that erupted in Ein el-Helweh, the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon, local media reported on Tuesday.

Both victims were reportedly hit by sniper bullets, the National News Agency reported.

Later in the day, the clashes renewed, causing more injuries and resulting in a fire near the al-Farouq mosque that urged a number of families to leave their houses and schools to close till the end of the day.

The causes of the clashes remain unknown.

The Ein el-Helweh refugee camp was established near the Lebanese city of Sidon by the International Committee of the Red Cross in 1948 amid the first Arab-Israeli War.