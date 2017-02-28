Register
    People hold a poster of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, as they listen to Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Luleburgaz, Turkey, Wednesday, May 27, 2015

    Turkish CHP Party Slams Interior Minister for Accusation of ‘Abetting Terrorism'

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    0 30 0 0

    Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu acted irresponsibly when he accused the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), of ‘abetting terrorism,’ its spokeswoman said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Her remark came after the minister accused CHP deputy Sezgin Tanrikulu of supporting terrorism for criticizing a security operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern Mardin province.

    "Those who have inflicted three different terrorist organizations on Turkey have no right to associate the CHP with terrorism…The interior minister gave an incredible example of irresponsibility," Selin Sayek Boke said, as quoted by the Hurriyet daily newspaper.

    In turn, Boke lashed out at the government for creating an atmosphere of fear among those opposing proposed constitutional changes that would give the president greater powers. The bill will be voted on in a referendum in April.

    Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria. The billboard (R) reads: We will win despite the global coalition (File)
    © REUTERS/ Nour Fourat
    Syrian Arab Coalition Makes Major Gains Toward Raqqa, Pentagon Says
    Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh and PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.

    Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, 70 others were injured as a result of the shooting attack in Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations.

