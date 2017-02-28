Turkish CHP Party Slams Interior Minister for Accusation of ‘Abetting Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Her remark came after the minister accused CHP deputy Sezgin Tanrikulu of supporting terrorism for criticizing a security operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern Mardin province.

"Those who have inflicted three different terrorist organizations on Turkey have no right to associate the CHP with terrorism…The interior minister gave an incredible example of irresponsibility," Selin Sayek Boke said, as quoted by the Hurriyet daily newspaper.

In turn, Boke lashed out at the government for creating an atmosphere of fear among those opposing proposed constitutional changes that would give the president greater powers. The bill will be voted on in a referendum in April.

© REUTERS/ Nour Fourat Syrian Arab Coalition Makes Major Gains Toward Raqqa, Pentagon Says

Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh and PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.

Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, 70 others were injured as a result of the shooting attack in Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations.