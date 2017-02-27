Russia Delivers Over 6 Tonnes of Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian military has delivered over six tonnes of humanitarian cargo to nearly 4,000 Syrians over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"Within last 24 hours, 3,800 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has received 6.2 tons," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

A total of eight missions to deliver humanitarian cargo took place, most of these in Aleppo. In the Damascus province, 500 food aid sets were handed out to residents of Dahiyat al-Asad. Another 300 were given out in Latakia's Hamidiyah.

The United Nations and its partners have also continued to offer food, medical, psychological and legal aid to Syria over the past day, the reconciliation center added, noting that work to restore damaged infrastructure and provide temporary shelter is also ongoing.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.