Yemeni Armed Forces Restore Control Over Al Hudaydah Province

Increased Fighting in Yemen Aggravates Dreadful Humanitarian Situation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government forces have restored control over one of the villages on the way to Al Khokha district in the Al Hudaydah governorate, the Sky News Arabia reported citing an army source.

Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015.

The same month, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The campaign is being criticized by international human rights groups for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.