Egyptian President Orders Gov't to Rehouse Christians Fleeing Sinai Violence

CAIRO (Sputnik) — During a meeting with senior government officials, the president also told the heads of Egyptian security services to "fight back against attempts to undermine stability in Egypt and to thwart plans by radical groups to intimidate the citizens of the country," according to the office's statement issued on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media reported that at least 38 Christian families had fled Sinai due to increasing attacks by extremists. The families have been relocated to the neighboring Ismailia province and are being provided help by the Coptic church and the government.

At least seven Christians have reportedly died as a result of escalating violence in Sinai.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the army, led by Sisi, overthrew then Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

In 2014, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group. The self-proclaimed Wilayat Sinai has subsequently claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.