Damascus Shuns Away From Power Transition Issues at Syrian Talks - HNC Head

Earlier, Syrian government delegation head Bashar Jaafari stated that counterterrorism was a priority on the agenda across all Syrian peace talks platforms.
"[UN Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura said first he wants to focus on political transition. We expected Jaafari to be that tough, because of what happened today…. But the thing that regime does not accept is transition. Their accusations are not real," Hariri told reporters when asked to comment on Jaafari's statement that the talks in Geneva need to focus mainly on combating terrorism.
"We were the first ones to condemn terrorism… We are here to combat terrorism," Hariri told reporters.
According to Hariri, Iran, which is one of the guarantors of Astana talks, is not a friend of Syria, as it is allegedly a "supporter of terrorism."
"What do they (Damascus delegation) mean by sponsors of terrorism? Do they mean Friends of Syria? Or is it actually Iran who is the first sponsor and supporter of terrorism?" Hariri said.
He also said that HNC opposition delegation is open to forming a single delegation with the other platforms.
"The HNC has no problems of communicating with other opposition platforms to reach a proper formula," Nasr Hariri told reporters when asked about the prospects of forming a single opposition delegation.
"Meetings with Cairo group are ongoing," he added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Don't give the country to the colonialists, rapist and war criminals. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Believe me now that De Mistura is a SOLD PIG , that works for Washington and Brussels? And U.K.
loverussia
cast235
Syria should had denounce this sold pig long ago. And refuse to talk at Geneva with him on lead. Geneva is a western platform. NOT NEUTRAL .
However, Damascus should compensate, the Cairo group. And open a special table in Damascus where they could seat, talk and even help with the terror effort IF they wish.
The rest are CIS MI . Mossad, and all other agencies proxies.
Russia won't ever finish this except with a BRUTAL war . So be ready.
ALL in Syria points to it. SAFE ZONES , talks with Pentagon. and way more.
Everytime Russia talks with west about protocols, Russia ends up denounced, and worst. Talking RAQQA, will be occupied and given to opposition that are lap dogs of west. and so will most of Syria thanks to Russian STUPIDITY and endless talks.
They won't give it to Damascus unless ASSAD goes and a political transition with puppets take place. All RESOURCES WILL BE WEST OWNED RUSSIA WILL BE KICKED OUT WITH MASSIVE PROTESTS AT BASES.
A LA Ukraine.
And once ASSAD goes, Libya will be a JOKE
Why Israel sponsors this? Golan's. Keep adding the puzzle please?