Damascus Shuns Away From Power Transition Issues at Syrian Talks - HNC Head

© AP Photo/ Bassem Tellawi Cairo Group Condemns All Actions of al-Nusra Front Terrorist Group

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian government delegation's fixation on anti-terrorism issues at the ongoing Geneva settlement talks means shunning away from political transition for the war-torn country, Nasr Hariri, the head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), said Saturday.

Earlier, Syrian government delegation head Bashar Jaafari stated that counterterrorism was a priority on the agenda across all Syrian peace talks platforms.

"[UN Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura said first he wants to focus on political transition. We expected Jaafari to be that tough, because of what happened today…. But the thing that regime does not accept is transition. Their accusations are not real," Hariri told reporters when asked to comment on Jaafari's statement that the talks in Geneva need to focus mainly on combating terrorism.

"We were the first ones to condemn terrorism… We are here to combat terrorism," Hariri told reporters.

According to Hariri, Iran, which is one of the guarantors of Astana talks, is not a friend of Syria, as it is allegedly a "supporter of terrorism."

"What do they (Damascus delegation) mean by sponsors of terrorism? Do they mean Friends of Syria? Or is it actually Iran who is the first sponsor and supporter of terrorism?" Hariri said.

He also said that HNC opposition delegation is open to forming a single delegation with the other platforms.

"The HNC has no problems of communicating with other opposition platforms to reach a proper formula," Nasr Hariri told reporters when asked about the prospects of forming a single opposition delegation.

"Meetings with Cairo group are ongoing," he added.