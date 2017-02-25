Register
01:02 GMT +326 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syria's opposition delegation head Nasr al-Hariri, center, attends the Syria peace talks with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland

    Damascus Shuns Away From Power Transition Issues at Syrian Talks - HNC Head

    © AP Photo/ Xu Jinquan/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    425730

    Nasr Hariri, the head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee claims that the Syrian government delegation's fixation on anti-terrorism issues at the ongoing Geneva settlement talks means shunning away from political transition for the war-torn country.

    Jihad Makdissi member of the Cairo Group (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bassem Tellawi
    Cairo Group Condemns All Actions of al-Nusra Front Terrorist Group
    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian government delegation's fixation on anti-terrorism issues at the ongoing Geneva settlement talks means shunning away from political transition for the war-torn country, Nasr Hariri, the head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), said Saturday.

    Earlier, Syrian government delegation head Bashar Jaafari stated that counterterrorism was a priority on the agenda across all Syrian peace talks platforms.

    "[UN Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura said first he wants to focus on political transition. We expected Jaafari to be that tough, because of what happened today…. But the thing that regime does not accept is transition. Their accusations are not real," Hariri told reporters when asked to comment on Jaafari's statement that the talks in Geneva need to focus mainly on combating terrorism.

    "We were the first ones to condemn terrorism… We are here to combat terrorism," Hariri told reporters.

    According to Hariri, Iran, which is one of the guarantors of Astana talks, is not a friend of Syria, as it is allegedly a "supporter of terrorism."

    "What do they (Damascus delegation) mean by sponsors of terrorism? Do they mean Friends of Syria? Or is it actually Iran who is the first sponsor and supporter of terrorism?" Hariri said.

    He also said that HNC opposition delegation is open to forming a single delegation with the other platforms.

    "The HNC has no problems of communicating with other opposition platforms to reach a proper formula," Nasr Hariri told reporters when asked about the prospects of forming a single opposition delegation.

    "Meetings with Cairo group are ongoing," he added.

    Related:

    Damascus Delegation Head Asks de Mistura to Condemn Homs Terrorist Attack
    Russia Should Exert Pressure on Damascus, Tehran for Settlement in Syria - HNC
    Damascus Envoy Calls Terror Attack in Syria's Homs a 'Message'
    Tags:
    Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Nasr Hariri, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      loverussia
      Don't give the country to the colonialists, rapist and war criminals.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Believe me now that De Mistura is a SOLD PIG , that works for Washington and Brussels? And U.K.
      Syria should had denounce this sold pig long ago. And refuse to talk at Geneva with him on lead. Geneva is a western platform. NOT NEUTRAL .

      However, Damascus should compensate, the Cairo group. And open a special table in Damascus where they could seat, talk and even help with the terror effort IF they wish.
      The rest are CIS MI . Mossad, and all other agencies proxies.
      Russia won't ever finish this except with a BRUTAL war . So be ready.
      ALL in Syria points to it. SAFE ZONES , talks with Pentagon. and way more.
      Everytime Russia talks with west about protocols, Russia ends up denounced, and worst. Talking RAQQA, will be occupied and given to opposition that are lap dogs of west. and so will most of Syria thanks to Russian STUPIDITY and endless talks.
      They won't give it to Damascus unless ASSAD goes and a political transition with puppets take place. All RESOURCES WILL BE WEST OWNED RUSSIA WILL BE KICKED OUT WITH MASSIVE PROTESTS AT BASES.
      A LA Ukraine.

      And once ASSAD goes, Libya will be a JOKE
      Why Israel sponsors this? Golan's. Keep adding the puzzle please?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok