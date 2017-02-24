Register
21:45 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Syrian army regained control of the city Sergey near Damascus

    Reconciliation in Serghaya: 'Joining Free Syrian Army Was a Big Mistake'

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    052060

    In December, the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and expressed their readiness to start peace talks.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    A Look at Assad's Syria Following Nearly Six Years of Crisis
    Step by step, the ongoing negotiations are pointing a way toward a more peaceful Syria, with many country's militias surrendering their arms and giving up the fight in a hope for a better and secure future.

    Serghaya, located near Damascus, has become one of the Syrian towns which has moved a step closer to a peaceful future. Sputnik correspondent Mikhail Alladdin became one of the few foreign journalists who witnessed the process of reconciliation in the town and shared his impressions.

    Pleasant climate

    The town has always been considered by Syrians as one of the most popular holiday resorts. While the country lived in peace, many Syrians came to the town in summer to hide from the sweltering heat, the journalist wrote.

    Now, a huge number of destroyed restaurants and hotels remind of happy times in the past. But who knows, maybe the country's residents will again head to the town to enjoy local hospitality and nature.

    The Syrian army regained control of the city Sergey near Damascus
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    The Syrian army regained control of the city Sergey near Damascus

    Reconciliation process

    The reconciliation process gives local residents much hope for a brighter future.

    "Sergaya has been completely liberated. The city was under control of militant groups that kept the inhabitants of the town hostage. Now, according to the agreement, these militants left the town and the Syrian army regained control over it," governor of the Damascus province Alaa Ibrahim told Sputnik.

    The Syrian army regained control of the city Sergey near Damascus
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    The Syrian army regained control of the city Sergey near Damascus

    On February 5, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has once again extended a decree on amnesty to all those who will voluntarily surrender their arms and stop fighting. The decree applied to all fighters with the exception of al-Nusra Front and Daesh terrorists and played a crucial role in the process of reconciliation.

    Plans for the Future

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups. Now, many people who took part in the fighting are dreaming of the time when the war is over and share their plans for the post-war future.

    "When everything started, we feared for our families so much, that we decided to take up arms to defend our town. Only years later, we realized that the decision to join the Free Syrian Army was a big, five-year long mistake. Out town has become a lure for al-Nusra Front and Daesh terrorists," one of the former fighters told Sputnik.

    Local authorities hope that as result of the peace talks and the reconciliation process in Syria, the whole Damascus region will be liberated in the foreseeable future.

    Hopefully, Syrian citizens, as well as the residents of other countries, will soon be able to come to the area for vacation, try Serghaya's delicious fruits, enjoy the beautiful landscape and the hospitality of the locals.

    Related:

    Turkish Forces 'Could Stay' in Syria's al-Bab After Its Liberation
    French Security Council Calls Liberation of Syria's Raqqa National Priority
    Tags:
    liberation, militants, opposition, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok