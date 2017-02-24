Iraqi Air Force Airstrike in Syria 'in Full Coordination' With Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the launch of airstrikes on Daesh in Syria. According to him, the operation was linked to recent Baghdad attacks.
"The strike by the Iraqi Air Force against terrorist positions on the territory of Syria was carried out in full coordination with the Syrian government," Al-Watan newspaper reported citing sources.
Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in January, but the city’s western part still remains under the control of the terror group.
