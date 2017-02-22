Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

© Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov Iraq Supports Russia in Preserving Ceasefire in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered nine violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [5] and Hama [4] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 15 violations: four in Hama, four in Damascus, five in Daraa, and two in Idlib provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

