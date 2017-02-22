Syrian Army Regains Control of Serghaya Town Near Damascus - Governor

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Army Takes Control Over Road Junction Three Miles Away From Palmyra

–

SERGHAYA (Syria) (Sputnik)The Syrian army has completely regained control of the town of Serghaya near Damascus, Damascus Countryside governor Alaa Ibrahim said Wednesday.

"The town of Serghaya has been completely liberated, the town was under the control of a group of militants who held Serghaya residents. These militants, in line with agreements, left the city, after which the Syrian army regained control of it," Ibrahim said.

"The number of those who decided to lay down their arms and join the army is about 350 people. Today, the number of young people of Serghaya, who will undergo the rehabilitation process, is 700 people," he said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!