Register
01:29 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    (File) Smoke rises as a Yemeni military armoured personnel carrier was hit by a Houthi rocket near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen January 23, 2017

    Increased Fighting in Yemen Aggravates Dreadful Humanitarian Situation

    © REUTERS/ Fawaz Salman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    150 0 0

    UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said that the escalation of military activities along Yemen’s western coast hampers the delivery of commercial and humanitarian supplies to people in need through the port of Al Hudaydah.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The escalation of military activities along Yemen’s western coast hampers the delivery of commercial and humanitarian supplies to people in need through the port of Al Hudaydah, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said in a statement.

    "Increased fighting along the western coast, which is effectively limiting the flow of life-saving commodities, including food staples, into Al Hudaydah port, is aggravating an already terrible humanitarian situation in Yemen," McGoldrick stated on Tuesday.

    McGoldrick explained that Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have destroyed or damaged roads across the Al Hudaydah governorate and unexploded rockets landed inside the port of the same name. The damage has resulted in further reduction of the number of ships arriving to the port.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Only Dialogue Can Settle Conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen - Iran Foreign Minister
    Vessels are now being redirected to the port of Aden, McGoldrick noted, but the latter does not have the capacity or infrastructure needed to accommodate the entire import demand for the country.

    Moreover, transporting goods from Aden is a long and costly process, he added.

    McGoldrick warned that more than 17 million people at present do not have adequate access to food and are forced to skip meals. Such malnutrition can "stunt a generation" if not confronted immediately, he pointed out.

    The coordinator said the best way to avoid famine in Yemen was for the parties to the conflict to sit down at negotiation table, and called on the international community to provide the necessary funds to enable a timely and efficient humanitarian response to the challenging situation in the country.

    Related:

    Yemen Sends Note to Washington Questioning US Raid, UN Envoy Says
    Yemen Government Seeking Meeting With Rebels in Jordan - Envoy to UN
    US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia for Use in Yemen ‘Bilateral Issue’
    Yemen: UN Envoy Ready to Go to Russia if Invited to Discuss Country’s Conflict
    Yemen Conflict Causes No Change in Vessel Movement - Canadian Commander
    Tags:
    fighting, humanitarian situation, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok