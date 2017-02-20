Russia Delivers Over Five Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — According to the bulletin, residents of Aleppo received 3.3 tonnes of bread and 2,500 portions of hot meals, and residents of Mzaira in the Latakia province received 300 sets with products.

"In 24 hours, 5,680 citizens have received humanitarian aid. A total amount of humanitarian cargoes given to the residents is 5.2 tonnes," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

© Photo: Vanessa Beeley Syrian Army Freed 53 Towns From Islamists Over 7 Weeks – Russian MoD

The ministry notes that the United Nations and partners continued providing food and non-food, medical, psychological and law assistance to Syrian nationals.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, particularly by the activities of Daesh, banned in Russia, that the Syrian government forces have been struggling against.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria.

