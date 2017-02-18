ICRC to Ask Donors for $1.6Bln for Field Operations at Syrian Donors Conference

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has high expectations for the upcoming Syrian Donors Conference in Brussels, asking for $1.6 billion for its field operations in 2017, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

"We have high hopes for the donor conference in Brussels and are confident of the continued support of our donors. Needs are huge. [In] Total, we are asking donors for 1.6 billion Swiss Francs, for our field operations in 2017, up 6% on last year’s initial budget," Maurer said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) calls on participants of the upcoming Syrian settlement talks in Geneva to focus on international humanitarian law violations which are at the root of refugee crisis in this Arab country, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

"Respect for the International Humanitarian Law, the law of armed conflict, should be a focus of the talks. Constant violations of IHL are at the root of the suffering, and at the root of the displacement of millions, both inside and outside Syria," Maurer said.