Over 20 Civilians Dead in Turkish Strikes on Syria's Al-Bab - Kurdish Politician

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Earlier on the day, the Turkish defense minister said that the Syrian city of al-Bab has been surrounded by Turkish-led forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, Turkish airstrikes and artillery killed 24 civilians, including 11 children, in Al Bab," Hedo said.

The casualty count is likely to rise, he added, noting that all those killed had already been identified.

The Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Prime Minister said that most of al-Bab is under contol.