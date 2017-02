© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban Death Toll in Baghdad Blast Rises to 16

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sixty other people sustained injures, Al Jazeera TV channel added.

The attack took place in southern Baghdad earlier in the day. Daesh terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iraqi capital suffered from another car bomb explosion on Tuesday, when at least four people were killed.

Baghdad was also rocked by a wave of deadly attacks in the city’s major districts in the first days of 2017, when dozens of people had been killed and wounded.