Turkish Troops Surround Syria's Al-Bab, Fighting to Fully Free City Continues

Currently, the Turkish-led forces continue the operation to liberate the city, Defense Minister Fikri Isik told journalists in Brussels.

He said that Kurdish-held Manbij and Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa will be the next targets of the Turkish operation in Syria.

"Al-Bab is completely surrounded; the operation is underway in the city. Manbij and Raqqa will be the next goals after al-Bab. Tomorrow the Chief of the US General Staff [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford] will arrive in Ankara," the Turkish minister said.

© AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN Syrian Army Supported by Russian Warplanes Destroy Daesh Stronghold Near Al-Bab

Moreover, Russian and Turkish military jets have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets near al-Bab in Syria.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.

