Syrian Airstrike Kills Daesh Warlord Near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The airstrike eliminated the warlord known as Abu Zubair Tunisi, his aide as well as several other Daesh terrorists, the Al Manar broadcaster reported.

Tunisi is said to have been a brutal commander executing soldiers from his own units, who retreated during fighting against the Syrian army.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army reportedly destroyed a tunnel, through which Daesh militants tried to enter the besieged city.

On February 8, the Syrian Army killed two senior Daesh commanders, including Abu Muhammed al-Adnani who was in charge of the group's drone attacks and field commander Abu Walid al-Tarablusi near Deir ez-Zor.

In January, Daesh encircled the Deir ez-Zor military airfield. The base remains the Syrian Army's last line of defense on the way to the city, which has been besieged by the militants for three years with food and ammunition being delivered to residents only by air.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, warned that should the base and the city fall, civilians trapped there will be killed.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!