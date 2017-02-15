Turkish Aircraft Destroy Four PKK Targets in Southern Country's Region

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Turkey Unwelcome: Syrian Kurds Ready to Defend Territories Liberated From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daily Sabah newspaper reported Tuesday citing a security source that the aerial operation started at 9:05 p.m. local time (18:05 GMT).

The news outlet added that at least one Turkish serviceman was killed earlier on Tuesday in the same region in clashes with the PKK militants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, as well as in a number of other countries, including the United States. The tensions between the sides intensified in 2015 as Ankara launched a military operation in the country's southeastern regions mostly populated by Kurds.

Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia, and PKK listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.