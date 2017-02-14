Yemen Government Seeking Meeting With Rebels in Jordan - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in January, UN Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council that his office was ready to convene a meeting in Jordan.

"So far we are trying to get that meeting," Alyemany said on Monday. "Our intention is to push the Houthis to send a representative to the De-Escalation and Coordination Committee (DCC). So, hopefully if they send their representative then we can have meetings in Jordan to establish the monitoring of cessation of hostilities."

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Iran-allied Houthi rebels supported by forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states started a military campaign to defeat the rebels and restore the legitimate government.