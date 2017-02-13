Register
    UK Interested in Joint Work With Russia on Syria - Special Representative Bayley

    © Sputnik/ Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    UK Special Representative for Syria stated that United Kingdom is interested in the joint work with Russia in Syria despite differences on how to meet common interests.

    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    UK Continues to Insist No Peace in Syria Possible While Assad in Power
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The United Kingdom is interested in the joint work with Russia in Syria despite differences on how to meet common interests, UK Special Representative for Syria Gareth Bayley told Sputnik.

    "We have good and constant contact with Russia in three obvious ways: in the Security Council in New York, in the UN in Geneva, and directly, bilaterally. We have a fundamental interest in working together, and we have shared interests in Syria," Bayley said in an interview published Monday.

    The shared interests include reaching a lasting peace in Syria, battling radicalization and managing migration, he explained.

    "But where we differ is how we meet these interests, how we secure these interests," Bayley noted.

    He argued that "there are many elements" of Russian and Syrian activities cause concern for the UK, but clarified that "the more general point about cooperation on the crisis is extremely important."

    Any military communication between London and Moscow, however, "would have to be considered through existing coalition mechanisms," the UK diplomat stated.

    The United Kingdom does not yet plan to conduct a ground mission in Syria yet, a decision that would depend on course of the US-led campaign there, UK Special Representative for Syria said.

    "We've been conducting air operations since December 2015 within Syria. We would have no plans to put British forces on the ground in these operations," Bayley said.

    Bayley said in an interview published Monday that the UK's expanded role "depends on the counter-Daesh campaign," referring to the US-led 68-country operation against the outlawed Daesh jihadist group.

    "It's a decision not yet taken. We will see in the next months how the campaign proceeds," he stressed.

