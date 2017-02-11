Number of Victims in Baghdad Clashes Rises to 5, Over 300 Wounded (VIDEO)

One of those killed was a serviceman of the Iraqi police.
Baghdad, anti-corruption protests pic.twitter.com/0sKaIsm151— Rebeen Doski (@RebeenDoski) 11 февраля 2017 г.
The demonstrators reportedly carried cut-and-thrust weapons and firearms.
#Iraq: Thousands of people pour into streets in #Baghdad in anti-corruption protests. pic.twitter.com/T5PhqtyYT2— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) 11 февраля 2017 г.
Sadr called on his supporters to calm down, criticizing the excessive use of force, while Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi called on citizens not to violate law and stressed that they were not deprived of the right to conduct peaceful demonstrations.
