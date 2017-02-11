Fair Aid Charity Supplies Syrian Children With Hundreds of Pounds of Medicine

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russia Carries Out 7 Humanitarian Operations in Syria in 24 Hours

LATAKIA (Sputnik) – The Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund has delivered over 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of medicine for children to Syria’s Latakia, coordinator Natalia Avilova told journalists.

"We have delivered humanitarian cargo here for the patients of the Tishreen University hospital, for children: both for the neonatal intensive care unit and for the therapeutic department. We accomplished this with our partners and friends – the Russian humanitarian mission. Twelve drugs have been delivered, that’s over 200 kilograms," Avilova said on Saturday.

The humanitarian cargo was delivered by a Russian Defense Ministry plane to the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The head of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka was killed in the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 aircraft crash in the Black Sea in December, 2016. The plane was headed to civil-war-torn Syria, where hundreds of civilians are in need of assistance amid fighting between government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh).