Assad Extends Amnesty Decree for Surrendering Militants Until End of June

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The militants, who operated in and near the town of al-Holeh, surrendered at the Samalil passage.

The government officials are said to have granted pardon to the militants after seizing their arms.

The Syrian government tries to de-escalate the conflict that has been lasting for about six years by granting amnesty to militants who express their readiness to lay down arms and return to normal life.

Earlier this month, at least 100 militants agreed to lay down arms in the region of Wadi Barada in the Damascus province.