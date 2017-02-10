Turkey's Erdogan Signs Constitutional Changes on Presidential Form of Governance

© AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN Turkish Referendum on Presidential Powers 'Road Map for Century'

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a package of constitutional amendments which would establish presidential form of governance in the country if approved at a referendum, Erdogan’s administration said Friday.

"Our president [after signing] sent law 6671 to the administration of the prime minister for future publication," the statement read.

On Thursday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the referendum on constitution amendments would likely to take place on April 16.

Last month, the Turkish parliament approved a batch of constitutional amendments that would boost presidential powers, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency.

The move has been criticized by opposition parties as an attempt by the president to grab power, but Prime Minister Binali Yildirim argued the vote would ultimately put more power into the hands of the people who would pick the government and the president.