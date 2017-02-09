Several People Wounded in Israeli Petah Tikva Shooting Attack - Police

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — According to media reports, eight people were wounded in the attack, including three people with gunshot wounds, a man with a stab wound, one person with superficial wounds and two suffering psychological trauma.

"It is most likely a terrorist attack. The Palestinian attacker has been detained," the spokesperson said.

"Six people were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment," the police said in a statement.