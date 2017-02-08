Wife of Famous Daesh Terrorist Sets Herself on Fire in Western Mosul

The woman, Nahla was originally from the village of al-Hud near the town of Qayyarah south of Mosul. She together with her husband and four sons were members of Daesh ranks.

The reported reason for her suicide was because her son Us lost his leg during an air strike by the international coalition.

Recently, Daesh terrorists have sustained heavy losses as the Iraqi army with the support of the international coalition has managed to liberate eastern Mosul.

However, despite their liberation the residents clearly remember the cruelty and mercilessness of Daesh and Nahla’s family.

They subjected the local residents to horrific torture. The woman together with her family members had killed hundreds of civilians in the town of Qayyarah.

According to accounts of the local residents, Daesh regularly tortured children as well. Female Daesh members were as cruel as male and they kidnapped young girls to torture them and sell them into slavery.

Last week, the charity Save the Children said that about 350,000 children are currently trapped in the western part of Mosul, ahead of the anti-terror operation.

"An estimated 350,000 children are trapped in siege-like conditions under ISIS [Daesh] control in western Mosul, risking summary execution by militants if they try to flee, as Iraqi and coalition forces look set to cross the River Tigris and advance deeper into the city," the statement said.

© AP Photo/ Alice Martins Children of Mosul in N Iraq Tortured to Death by Barbaric Daesh Terrorists

Furthermore, Mosul residents had to adhere to a strict dress code. Women had to keep their bodies covered with all-black clothes and cover their faces with veils two layers thick that obstructed breathing. Many women were not able to leave their homes for months.

Daesh members roamed the streets to ensure compliance with the rules, with the power to issue fines or lashes in punishment.

It is expected that the Iraqi army with the support of the international coalition will completely liberate the western part of the city of Mosul from Daesh in the near future.

The move will be of utmost importance as it is the last stronghold of the terrorists in the Nineveh province.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!