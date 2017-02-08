Register
15:56 GMT +308 February 2017
    Turkish military vehicles drive in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, as they head towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 9, 2017

    War on Daesh Rages On: Syrian Army, Turkish Troops Enter Outskirts of al-Bab

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    0 50380

    According to information from sources in the Syrian Arab Army, Turkish troops together with the Syrian army have launched an offensive on the outskirts of the Syrian town of al-Bab. Sputnik Turkey spoke with Syrian commander Ahmed Osman about this operation.

    A Turkish military armored vehicle drives in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria January 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish Troops to Target Raqqa After Al-Bab - Foreign Minister
    Over 2,000 soldiers and heavy weapons are involved in the operation in an offensive being carried out on three fronts. The Turkish military is providing air and artillery support.

    Turkish special forces units managed to enter the suburban neighborhoods of al-Bab after a many hour offensive, according to reports.

    Twenty-six Daesh terrorists and three Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed in the operation. Five soldiers were taken to the hospital in the Turkish town of Kilis with injuries.

    Divisional Commander for the Sultan Murad Battalion Ahmed Osman told Sputnik Turkey that the Syrian Army must take another 200 meters before they reach the center of al-Bab.

    “The village of Hecam has been liberated and right now the fighting has concentrated in the Bicehem area, as well as in three other areas. On the liberated territory, our fighters have placed the Sultan Murad battalion’s flag,” Osman said.

    F-16 of the Turkish Air Force
    © AFP 2016/ Jorge Guerrero
    Turkish Air Force Eliminates Senior Daesh Commander Near al-Bab in Syria
    He further said that they had entered the outlying neighborhoods of al-Bab. “Currently, the city center is separated from us by 500 meters, in some areas by 200 meters,” the commander said.

    On Tuesday, the Russian General Staff reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces had destroyed 892 terrorist targets near al-Bab.

    “Russian Aerospace Forces’ jets destroyed 892 terrorist targets near al-Bab,” Chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said on Tuesday.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    • Сomment

    Ok