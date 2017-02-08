Russia Could Supply 'High-Precision Weapons' to Help Syria Combat Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 160 items of advanced and prospective Russian arms were tested during the operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.
"Russia will continue an asymmetrical response [to terrorism] in Syria, which may include the regrouping of forces and means… and of course the supply of high-precision weapons to the Syrian government," Umakhanov said Wednesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier reiterated a longstanding pledge last month to carry out arms deliveries to Syria. Moscow has maintained that its supply of defensive weapons to Damascus is in compliance with international law.
