Russia Could Supply 'High-Precision Weapons' to Help Syria Combat Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 160 items of advanced and prospective Russian arms were tested during the operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.

"Russia will continue an asymmetrical response [to terrorism] in Syria, which may include the regrouping of forces and means… and of course the supply of high-precision weapons to the Syrian government," Umakhanov said Wednesday.

© Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov Five Russian Weapons Which Made Their Deadly Debut in Syria

Russia provided Syria with a considerable amount of hardware and weaponry, and no deliveries are currently underway, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said earlier.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier reiterated a longstanding pledge last month to carry out arms deliveries to Syria. Moscow has maintained that its supply of defensive weapons to Damascus is in compliance with international law.