Assad Says Russian Companies to Work in Oil, Gas Production in Syria

© AP Photo/ Pavlos Vrionides US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Destroy Daesh Oil Assets in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad said that Russian companies would work in the sphere of oil and gas production in Syria, lawmaker from the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, Dmitry Sablin said Wednesday after a meeting with Assad.

"With regard to oil and gas production, he said that neither Iran nor China have companies with a worldwide reputation in this field, as Russia has, so in the oil and gas production, he [Assad] sees only the work of Russian companies," Sablin said.