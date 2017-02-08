Events in Syria Move in 'Direction Desired by' Damascus, Moscow - Assad

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — He also said that "one drop of Russian soldier's blood" is more important for Syria than any military support.

"Of course, military support is very important. But even one drop of blood of Russian soldiers who died in our country is more important for us than any military support. This blood, Russian blood that is spilled on our land cannnot be counted by money," Assad stressed.

He also thanked Russia for military assistance.

"Events are moving quickly in the direction which we and you desire," Assad said.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Heroes Killed During Military Operation Against Daesh in Syria

Russia has been conducting an aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria since September 30, 2015 at Assad's request.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended, however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."