Jordan Supports Syrian Crisis Resolution Efforts, Including Astana Talks - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jordan supports any efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis, including through the Astana platform, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Wednesday.

"We support all efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, including talks in Astana," Safadi said at a briefing broadcast by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Safadi said Jordan took part in technical expert group talks in Astana on Monday at Russia's invitation, where the first meeting of the Syria ceasefire regime monitoring joint task force (JTF) took place.

Jordan, which took part in the meeting for the first time and provided a detailed account of the situation in southern Syria, noted that a majority of armed groups support the ceasefire.

The intra-Syrian peace talks were held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on January 23-24, resulting in Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on establishment of a tripartite mechanism to monitor the Russian-backed ceasefire in Syria, embroiled in a civil war since 2011.