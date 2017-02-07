Palestine to Protest Israeli Law Legalizing Settlements in Int'l Courts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Palestine considers Israeli law legalizing over 3,800 West Bank settlements an act of aggression, and plans to challenge it in international courts, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday.

"[The law] is an aggression that we will challenge in the international courts," Abbas told the reporters following talks with his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

He also called on the international community to enforce the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"We urge the international community to help us in applying this UN resolution before it is too late," Abbas concluded.

Abbas arrived in Paris earlier in the day to discuss the results of January's Paris conference on Israeli-Palestinian settlement.