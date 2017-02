Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including

al-Nusra Front

and

Daesh

, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

"Currently, the government troops, with support from Russia's Aerospace Forces, are conducting successful offensive operations against the Daesh terrorist group. A total of 4,608 terrorist targets have been hit since January 1," Rudskoi said.