Daesh Blows Up Gas Pipeline North of Syrian City of Palmyra - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorist group blew up a gas pipeline near the Hayan gas facility located northwest of the Syrian city of Palmyra, local media reported.

According to Syrian state TV broadcaster, the fire near the gas plant has been raging for several hours.

Last week, the terrorists set on fire the remains of the gas facility, which they blew up a month ago.

A source from Syrian militia told Sputnik that the Syrian Army and the terrorists are actively fighting in about 24 miles from Palmyra.

According to the source, the government forces took back the settlement of Bayda Sharqiyah and are fighting for Bayarat.

The Syrian army is currently advancing to retake the ancient city of Palmyra back from Daesh, a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries. The operation started to the east of the Tiyas T4 airbase, where Syrian forces retreated after being pushed out of Palmyra in December. Several locations have been retaken over recent days.

Daesh first seized the city in spring 2015 before being forced out by Syrian government troops with air support from Russian jets in March 2016. The militants later made multiple attempts to retake Palmyra culminating in a major assault in early December when Syrian forces retreated to Tiyas. Daesh then captured a number of villages to the southwest of Palmyra alongside the Hayan oil field.