Russia to Welcome More Syrian Armed Groups Joining Syrian Truce

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will welcome the expansion of the number of armed groups that join the truce in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.
"We will welcome the expansion of the number of armed groups that follow suit [join the truce in Syria]," Lavrov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.
