Total of 149 Turkish Officers Involved in Summer Coup Attempt Still at Large

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Total of 149 officers including seven generals involved in the summer coup attempt in Turkey are still on the run, local media reported Sunday citing Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik.
According to the Hurriyet newspaper, among 149 fugitives there are 21 sergeants, 120 officers, seven generals and one school cadet.
Some of the servicemen are now hiding in Germany and Greece, where they have applied for asylum. In January, Greece refused to extradite eight Turkish officers that had allegedly participated in the coup attempt.
